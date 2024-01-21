Agnes Stauffer, 94, of Bethlehem (Obituary Brought to You by Heintzelman Funeral Home)

Est. Read Time: 2 mins

Agnes Stauffer (1929 – 2024)

Agnes Stauffer, 94, of Bethlehem, died Saturday, Jan. 20, 2024 at St. Luke’s Hospice House, Lower Saucon Township. She was the wife of the late Andrew D. Stauffer, who died Sept. 4, 2014. Agnes was born in Allentown on Nov. 29, 1929 to the late John and Mary (Bzik) Varhula. She worked in various positions at PP&L, Allentown, until 1956, and was a secretary for a lawyer until retiring in 1959. Agnes was a member of the former Christ Lutheran Church of Lower Saucon.

SURVIVORS

Agnes was survived by her children: David A. (Teresa C.) Stauffer, Mary C. (Richard R.) Hanner, all of Hellertown; sister: Rose Marie Olexa of Allentown; grandchildren: Bonnie (Christopher) Dibble, Jamie (Robert) Casterline, Andrew (Caitlyn) Stauffer; great-grandchildren: Robert and Max. She was predeceased by a grandson: Zachary David Stauffer; and sisters: Anna, Helen, Margaret and Theresa.

SERVICES

Family and friends are invited to her visitation from 10 to 11 a.m. Wednesday, Jan. 24, 2024 at the Heintzelman Funeral Home Inc., 326 Main St., Hellertown. The visitation period will be followed by the service at 11 a.m. The interment will be at Union Cemetery of Hellertown. A funeral repast will be held at the Carriage House at Heintzelmans immediately following the graveside service. To share an expression of sympathy with this family, please visit HeintzelmanCares.com.

CONTRIBUTIONS

In lieu of flowers, memorial considerations in Agnes’s name may be made to the VNA Hospice of St. Luke’s, 240 Union Station Plaza, 1st Floor, Bethlehem, PA 18015.