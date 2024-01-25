Janet E. Weirbach, 86, of Hellertown (Obituary Brought to You by Heintzelman Funeral Home)

Janet E. Weirbach, 86, of Hellertown, died Wednesday, Jan. 24, 2024 at her residence. Arrangements are by the Heintzelman Funeral Home Inc., Hellertown, Pa.

Janet E. Weirbach (1937 – 2024)

Janet E. Weirbach, 86, of Hellertown, died Wednesday, Jan. 24, 2024 at her residence. She was the wife of Ronald L. Weirbach. Janet was born in Scranton on June 4, 1937 to the late Carl and Lillian (Hilliard) Krauth. She was a LPN and employed in health care in the Lehigh Valley area for many years until her retirement. Janet was a member of Christ Lutheran Church, Hellertown.

SURVIVORS

In addition to her loving husband of 55 years, she is survived by sons: Scott L. (Nicole) of Lakeland, Fla., Brooks C. (Kerissa Arkins) of Perkasie, Shawn H. of Hellertown; sister: Barbara (Andy) Androski of Scranton; grandchildren: Cayla, Spencer, Alana and Peyton; birds: Cheechee and Chacha; canine companions: Polar and Simba. She was predeceased by brothers: Kenny and Sonny.

SERVICES

Family and friends are invited to her visitation period from 10 to 11 a.m. Monday, Jan. 29, 2024 at the Heintzelman Funeral Home Inc., 326 Main St., Hellertown. The visitation period will be followed by the service at 11 a.m. The interment will be at the Union Cemetery of Hellertown. A funeral repast will be held at the Carriage House at Heintzelmans immediately following the graveside service. To share an expression of sympathy with this family, please visit HeintzelmanCares.com.

CONTRIBUTIONS

In lieu of flowers, memorials in Janet’s name may be made to the Center for Animal Health and Welfare, 1165 Island Park Road, Easton, PA 18042.