2024 Saucon Valley Community Yard Sale Map

It’s yard sale season once again, and the biggest yard sale of the year in Saucon Valley is this Saturday, June 1 from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Est. Read Time: 2 mins

It’s yard sale season once again, and the biggest yard sale of the year in Saucon Valley is this Saturday, June 1 from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. The 2024 Saucon Valley Community Yard Sale will include nearly 100 individual yard sales being held throughout the borough of Hellertown and Lower Saucon Township.

You will find the addresses for these yard sales below on a custom-made, user-friendly map. If a single location is hosting multiple sales or a special type of sale, that is indicated with a red marker. Multi-sales are being held at Christ Lutheran Church at 69 Main St., Hellertown, St. George’s Episcopal Church, 735 Delaware Ave., Hellertown, and at Lower Saucon UCC at 1375 Third Ave., Hellertown, and the Hellertown Area Library, 409 Constitution Ave., is holding its annual book sale Saturday. Refreshments will be available for purchase at Lower Saucon UCC and St. George’s, and shoppers should also keep an eye out for hot dogs being grilled, lemonade stands and other types of homespun food sales set up throughout the community. There are also many great restaurants, coffee shops and other local businesses to patronize in the Saucon Valley area, either before, after or during a break from checking out the many yard sales.

The 2024 Saucon Valley Community Yard Sale is presented by Trish Husted of Coldwell Banker Hearthside, Realtors of Hellertown as a way of giving back to and supporting the local community. The sale has been held the first Saturday in June for more than 15 years and has become an important part of the annual events calendar.

The community yard sale is held rain or shine. However, Saturday’s forecast appears nearly perfect for outdoor activities, with sunny skies and a high in the upper 70s expected.

Happy bargain hunting!

2024 YARD SALE MAP