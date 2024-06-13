Smoothie Shop Opens on Water Street in Hellertown

A new food business specializing in fruit smoothies, flavor-infused teas, waffles and more has opened on Water Street in Hellertown.

Est. Read Time: 4 mins

A new business specializing in fruit smoothies, flavor-infused fruit teas, Belgian waffles on a stick and more has opened at 56 W. Water Street in Hellertown.

Smoothie & T Bar opened in May in a space that previously was home to ChefMeals. Owner Elisa Batista renovated the shop’s interior and opened it up by removing a wall to create a larger space.

Batista said Thursday that the business is already developing a loyal clientele, and that she hopes to add signage to help the shop–which is located in the middle of the block–stand out.

W. Water Street is a major thoroughfare in Hellertown, connecting Main Street with Friedensville Road, and thousands of vehicles per day pass by the location.

Customers at Smoothie & T Bar can order a custom-made smoothie or choose from several flavor combinations on their menu. Among them are Pineapple Paradise, made with coconut flavor and topped with coconut flakes; Passion Lover, made with passionfruit and soursop; and Mangonada, which is a mango smoothie mixed with Chamoy and topped with mango and the seasoning Tajin.

Besides smoothies, the menu features Jasmine tea refreshers made with fruit puree. Available fruit flavors include strawberry; pineapple; passionfruit and soursop; and mango.

The shop’s Belgian waffle sticks are dipped in semi-sweet chocolate and other toppings, including honey, coconut flakes, fresh fruit, honey oat granola and dulce de leche.

Smoothie & T Bar is also introducing new menu items, such as smoothie bowls, which are available for a limited time and were mentioned in post on the business’s Instagram feed Thursday (@smoothientbar).

Batista said she hopes to draw foot traffic from the nearby Saucon Rail Trail to her business, particularly during the summer, when many walkers and cyclists are in search of cold refreshment.

She also plans to operate a booth selling some of her items at the Saucon Valley Farmers Market, which is held Sundays from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. at 409 Constitution Ave., Hellertown (next to the Hellertown Area Library). She wasn’t sure if she will have a setup ready in time for this week’s market, but said visitors can look for her there in the future.

Smoothie & T Bar is open Tuesday through Saturday from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m.