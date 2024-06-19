Man Accused of Supplying Drugs That Resulted in Death

A former upper Bucks County resident is facing charges for allegedly supplying drugs that resulted in someone else’s death at a local apartment complex nearly two years ago.

A former upper Bucks County resident is facing charges for allegedly supplying drugs that resulted in someone else’s death at a local apartment complex two years ago.

Springfield Township Police Wednesday announced charges against 38-year-old William Randall Wright, who previously lived in the township and now resides in Kutztown, according to records.

According to a post published on the department’s Crimewatch site, the death occurred at the Scenic View Apartments on Scenic View Lane in 2022.

Police said Wright was arrested Tuesday “following an extremely lengthy investigation” that also involved the Bucks County Detectives.

Among the multiple felony and misdemeanor charges he is facing are charges of Drug Delivery Resulting in Death (felony), Criminal Use of a Communication Facility (felony), Possession with Intent to Manufacture or Deliver (felony), Involuntary Manslaughter (misdemeanor) and possession of a controlled substance (misdemeanor).

“Officers and detectives thoroughly investigated the circumstances and evidence surrounding the death, ultimately leading them to launch an investigation resulting in the arrest of Wright,” police said in their post, which did not identify the individual who died or the circumstances surrounding the death.

According to court records, Wright is currently being held at the Bucks County Correctional Institution in lieu of 10 percent of $750,000 bail.

A preliminary hearing in his case is scheduled to be held Monday, July 1 at 10 a.m. before Bucks County District Judge Terrence Hughes in Levittown.

The court docket filed in Wright’s case did not list an attorney for him.

Note: All individuals arrested or charged with a crime are presumed innocent until or unless proven guilty. This story was compiled using information from the Springfield Township Police Department and Bucks County court records.