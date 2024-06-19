Northampton Co. Seeks Poll Workers for Election Day 2024

Among other things, county poll workers help check in voters and set them up with ballots; deliver returns to county election officials at the conclusion of voting; and help ensure fair, accurate and legal elections.

Interested in a front row seat for democracy in action? If you are, the Northampton County Elections Office wants to hear from you. The office is currently seeking registered voters who live in the county to fill a number of poll worker positions on Election Day, which is Tuesday, Nov. 5. Polls will likely be busier than usual due to the fact that this is a presidential election year.

Among other things, county poll workers help check in voters and set them up with ballots; deliver returns to county election officials at the conclusion of voting; and help ensure fair, accurate and legal elections.

Poll workers typically work from 6 a.m.–an hour before polls open–until after the polls close at 8 p.m.

New poll workers receive training prior to the election and are paid for their training time and work on Election Day.

Northampton County poll workers can earn between $175 and $200 for working all of Election Day, depending on their assignments and training. Additional compensation and mileage reimbursement is provided to those who bring supplies back to the government center in Easton at the conclusion of voting.

Interested individuals should email the Northampton County Elections Office at el******@no*****.gov or call 610-829-6260 for more information.

The PA Election Code also permits high school students who are 17 to serve at the polls in specific capacities as part of a Student Poll Worker program. Any 17-year-old high school student interested should complete this form and return it to the Elections Office.

This local news story was reported with generative AI assistance.