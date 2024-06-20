Richard Karl Geyer, 96, of Hellertown (Obituary Brought to You by Heintzelman Funeral Home)

Est. Read Time: 2 mins

Richard Karl Geyer (1927 – 2024)

Richard Karl Geyer, 96, of Hellertown, died Tuesday, June 18, 2024 in his home. He was the husband of the late Nina J. (Judd) Geyer, who died Nov. 11, 2013. Richard was born in Northampton on Nov. 25, 1927 to the late Walter K. Geyer and Mildred R. (Weaver) Worthington. He served our country faithfully in the U.S. Navy during World War II. Richard was a Layout Operator at Western Electric, Allentown, for 33 years until his retirement. He was a member of Lower Saucon UCC, Hellertown. He was a true outdoorsman, with memberships at Hiawatha Hunting and Fishing Club, Hellertown Sportsmen’s Association, North End Rod and Gun Club, NRA, Lehigh Valley Pistol League, Copeechan Fish and Game Club, Guthsville Rod and Gun, and Rural Sportsmen’s Association. He was also a member of the Amateur Trapshooting Association (ATA). Richard donated over 27 gallons of blood to the Miller-Keystone Blood Center, Bethlehem.

SURVIVORS

Richard is survived by his daughters: Lynn G. Geyer, Richele G. (Eugene) Voice, Beverly J. (Dennis) Thomas, all of Hellertown; son-in-law: James M. Berger of Bethlehem; siblings: Susan E. Worthington of Hendersonville, N.C., Charles F. (Shirley) Geyer of Fort Myers, Fla., David D. (Cassandria) Worthington of Fort Myers, Fla.; grandchildren: Elliot (Lauren) Thomas, Katie (Don) Clements, Lorin (Daniel) Hartmann, Ethan (Porsche) Voice, Karly (Luke) Diehl, Micah Voice; great-grandchildren: Chase, Chloe, Lincoln, Richard, Ace, Jett, Ella, Dean. He was predeceased by daughter: Kim G. Berger; siblings: Edwin W. Geyer, Doris E. Potts.

SERVICES

Family and friends are invited to call from 4 to 5 p.m. Monday, July 1, 2024 at the Heintzelman Funeral Home Inc., 326 Main St., Hellertown. The visitation period will be followed by the service at 5 p.m. Military honors will be offered by the Edward H. Ackerman American Legion Post 397, Hellertown. A funeral repast will be held at the Carriage House at Heintzelmans immediately following the offering of military honors. Online memorial tributes may be shared at HeintzelmanCares.com.

CONTRIBUTIONS

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions in Richard’s name may be made to the Hellertown Sportsmen’s Association, 1793 Meadows Road, Hellertown, PA 18055.