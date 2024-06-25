Gary F. Fulmer, 80, of Hellertown (Obituary Brought to You by Heintzelman Funeral Home)

Gary F. Fulmer, 80, of Hellertown, passed away peacefully on June 23, 2024 at VNA Hospice of St. Luke’s, Lower Saucon Township. Arrangements are by the Heintzelman Funeral Home Inc., Hellertown.

Est. Read Time: < 1 min

Gary F. Fulmer (1943 – 2024)

Gary F. Fulmer, 80, of Hellertown, passed away peacefully on June 23, 2024 at VNA Hospice of St. Luke’s, Lower Saucon Township. Gary retired as a superintendentafter from Harsco Corporation after 33 years, in 2003, and has since enjoyed life spent with family and friends. Prior to Harsco, Gary was the first full-time police officer for Lower Saucon Township as well as a six-year Army Reservist. Gary cherished his time spent outdoors, whether hunting, fishing, doing yard work or spending time with family grilling by the pool.

SURVIVORS

He is survived by his loving wife: Cynthia; children: Heather (Richard) Puskas, Holly (Philip Peterson) Brucker; grandchildren: Sabrina (Adam Fowler), Joshua, Olivia and Delaney; and his beloved cat: Cosette.

SERVICES

Family and friends are welcome to celebrate Gary’s life from 4 to 5 p.m. Friday, June 28 at Heintzelman Funeral Home Inc., 326 Main St., Hellertown. The visitation period will be followed by the service at 5 p.m. A funeral repast will be held after the service at the Carriage House at Heintzelmans.

CONTRIBUTIONS

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions in Gary’s name may be made to the VNA Hospice of St. Luke’s, 240 Union Station Plaza, Suite 1, Bethlehem, PA 18015.