DeSales Reports Record Enrollment with 528 Deposits

DeSales University in Center Valley has announced that it expects to enroll a record-size class this fall. The school said Wednesday that it has received deposits from 528 first-year students, which breaks its previous record of 527 deposits set in 2022.

The university said that among the 528 incoming students will be approximately 70 transfer students.

“I want to thank the faculty, staff and administration for their dedication and collective efforts to recruit the Class of 2028,” said DeSales’ associate vice president for enrollment management Derrick Wetzel. “The student recruitment landscape is increasingly competitive, and this year has been especially challenging due to delays with FAFSA. But we could not be more excited to grow and advance our Catholic, Salesian mission.”​

The students who have been accepted into the school’s freshman class come from a variety of states, including California, Texas, Indiana, Virginia, and Connecticut, with thirty percent of them reporting having a diverse background, a press release said.

The average SAT score for members of the Class of 2028 at DeSales is 1176, with the average ACT score being 27 and the average GPA being 3.42, it also noted.

This local news story was reported with generative AI assistance.