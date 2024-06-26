Upper Saucon Man Killed in I-78 Motorcycle Crash

A 30-year-old Upper Saucon Township man was killed in a crash on I-78 east in Allentown early Wednesday afternoon.

Lehigh County Coroner Daniel Buglio said the man was operating a motorcycle that was involved in a collision with another vehicle on the highway near mile marker 58.4.

In a media release, Buglio said the man has been identified, but his office was not immediately releasing his name in order to allow his family time to grieve privately.

Buglio said the investigation into the accident that caused the man’s death is active and ongoing and involves his office, the Lehigh County District Attorney’s office and Pennsylvania State Police at Fogelsville.