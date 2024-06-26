Work on Magnolia Road, Tobias Drive to Begin Thursday

The borough of Hellertown has announced that a road project will affect both parking and traffic in a residential neighborhood beginning this week.

Bracalente Construction is scheduled to begin milling Magnolia Road between Constitution Avenue and Main Street, and Tobias Drive between Walnut Street and Magnolia, on Thursday, June 27, weather permitting. The roadwork is expected to continue through Tuesday, July 2.

Due to the project, garbage and recycling pickup on those roads will begin earlier than usual and residents are being asked to put their trash and recyclables out the night before pickup to ensure that it is collected.

The borough said it has posted signs about the road work on both streets, and also placed notices in the doorways of homes along them.

Further updates on the project will be provided as they are received from the contractor, the borough said.

