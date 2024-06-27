Coroner Identifies U. Saucon Man, 30, Killed in I-78 Crash

A 30-year-old Upper Saucon Township man who was killed in a motorcycle accident on I-78 in Allentown Wednesday has been identified.
Lehigh County Coroner Dan Buglio said Edgar J. Guadarrama Jaimes died of multiple traumatic injuries following a collision with a motor vehicle near mile marker 58.4 eastbound.
Buglio–who ruled Guadarrama Jaimes’ death an accident–said the collision occurred at around 11:43 a.m.
On Wednesday, he said his office, the Lehigh County District Attorney’s office and Pennsylvania State Police at Fogelsville were investigating the fatal crash.
