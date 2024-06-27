Police

Coroner Identifies U. Saucon Man, 30, Killed in I-78 Crash

11 seconds ago
Add Comment
by Josh Popichak
Police Emergency Fire Lights

A 30-year-old Upper Saucon Township man who was killed in a motorcycle accident on I-78 in Allentown Wednesday has been identified.

Est. Read Time: < 1 min

A 30-year-old Upper Saucon Township man who was killed in a motorcycle accident on I-78 in Allentown Wednesday has been identified.

Lehigh County Coroner Dan Buglio said Edgar J. Guadarrama Jaimes died of multiple traumatic injuries following a collision with a motor vehicle near mile marker 58.4 eastbound.

Buglio–who ruled Guadarrama Jaimes’ death an accident–said the collision occurred at around 11:43 a.m.

On Wednesday, he said his office, the Lehigh County District Attorney’s office and Pennsylvania State Police at Fogelsville were investigating the fatal crash.

Newsletter

Subscribe to receive our newsletter in your inbox every Monday, Wednesday & Friday.

Please wait...

Thank you for subscribing!

You may also like

About the author

Josh Popichak

Josh Popichak is the owner, publisher and editor of Saucon Source. A Lehigh Valley native, he's covered local news since 2005 and previously worked for Berks-Mont News and AOL/Patch. Contact him at josh@sauconsource.com.

View all posts

Leave a Comment