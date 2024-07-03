PennDOT to Begin $7.3 Million Rt. 145 Improvement Project

The project will affect traffic on the section of Rt. 145 that runs from Wyoming Street to 400 feet south of Emmaus Avenue.

The Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT) said Wednesday that a $7.3 million project to improve a busy section of Rt. 145/S. Fourth Street in Allentown will get underway on Monday, July 8.

The project will affect traffic on the section of Rt. 145 that runs from Wyoming Street to 400 feet south of Emmaus Avenue.

The work to be carried out will include milling, paving, the addition of a center turn lane between S. Fifth Street and Wyoming Street, the addition of a right turn lane from northbound S. Fourth Street onto W. Emmaus Avenue, intersection improvements, ADA improvements, traffic light upgrades, drainage improvements and new pavement markings, a PennDOT news release said.

PennDOT officials said the nature of the work will necessitate nighttime lane restrictions on S. Fourth Street, and drivers should expect delays when traveling through the work zone.

Kriger Construction Inc. of Scranton is the general contractor for the project, which PennDOT expects to be completed in October 2026.

The average daily traffic volume for the section of Rt. 145 that is being improved is more than 19,500 vehicles.

Motorists can check conditions on major roadways at 511PA.com. 511PA provides traffic delay warnings, weather forecasts, traffic speed information and access to more than 1,000 traffic cameras.

