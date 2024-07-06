Gerald R. Kunsman, 84, Springfield Twp. (Obituary Brought to You by Heintzelman Funeral Home)

Est. Read Time: 2 mins

Gerald R. Kunsman (1939 – 2024)

Gerald R. Kunsman, 84, Springfield Township, died Monday, July 1, 2024 at home surrounded by his family. He was the husband of Sharon L. (Singley) Kunsman. Gerald was born in Springfield Township on Oct. 15, 1939 to the late Marvin S. Sr. and Estella F. (Augney) Kunsman. He was a millwright at Riegel Paper Mill, Milford, N.J., for 30 years until retiring in 2002. Gerald was a member of Christ Evangelical Lutheran Church, Springtown; a 50-year member of the Saucon Lodge of Free & Accepted Masons #469, Coopersburg; a member of Tall Cedars of Lebanon; and a life member of Springtown Rod and Gun Club, Silver Creek Athletic Association and Harer’s Hunting Camp. He was an avid sportsman, especially enjoying hunting and fishing. Gerald enjoyed the IronPigs and Eagles teams.

SURVIVORS

In addition to his loving wife of 65 years, Gerald is survived by his sons: Harry M. (Christine) of Kutztown, Robert G. (Kimberly) of Bethlehem, Steven A. (Susan) Apex, N.C., James J. of Kempton; twin sister: Geraldine (Leonard) Trauger of Pottstown; grandchildren: Kerri, Thomas, Brandon, Jason, Morgan, Mackenzie; great-grandchildren: Claudia, Brynn, Casey. He was predeceased by siblings: Austin K., Marvin S. Jr., William, Richard, Myrtle Trauger, Grace Reiss, Stewart.

SERVICES

Family and friends are invited to his visitation from 9 to 10 a.m. Saturday, July 6, 2024 at the Heintzelman Funeral Home Inc., 326 Main St., Hellertown. The visitation period will be followed by the service at 10 a.m. The interment will conclude services at Springtown Cemetery, Springfield Township. A funeral repast will be held at the Palisades Regional Fire Co., Springtown, immediately following the graveside service. To share an expression of sympathy with this family, please visit HeintzelmanCares.com.

CONTRIBUTIONS

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions in Gerald’s name may be made to Silver Creek Athletic Association Youth Baseball and/or Christ Evangelical Lutheran Church, Springtown, care of the funeral home, 326 Main St., Hellertown, PA 18055.