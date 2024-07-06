Joseph J. Forte, 67, of Upper Saucon (Obituary Brought to You by Heintzelman Funeral Home)

Joseph J. Forte, 67, of Upper Saucon Township, died Thursday, July 4, 2024 at St. Luke’s University Hospital-Bethlehem Campus. Arrangements are by the Heintzelman Funeral Home Inc., Hellertown.

Joseph J. Forte (1956 – 2024)

Joseph J. Forte, 67, of Upper Saucon Township, died Thursday, July 4, 2024 at St. Luke’s University Hospital-Bethlehem Campus. He was the husband of Leslie E. (Lynn) Forte. Joseph was born in Bethlehem on Oct. 31, 1956 to Margie I. (Hollowell) Forte of Bethlehem Township and the late Joseph Samuel Forte. Joe was a skilled craftsman and exhibit builder for Sparks Exhibits and Environments Corp. in Philadelphia for 40 years, until his retirement in 2023. He was an avid outdoorsman, especially enjoying hunting and fishing.

SURVIVORS

In addition to his loving wife of 38 years and his mother, Joe is survived by children: Nicole L. of Upper Saucon Township, Jonathan J. (Ashley) of Allentown; siblings: Leonard F. of Bethlehem, David E. (Karen) of Kunkletown, Daniel J. (Sharon) of Palmerton; canine family: Dozer, Ninja and Murphy.

SERVICES

Private services will be held. To share an expression of sympathy with this family, please visit HeintzelmanCares.com. Arrangements are by the Heintzelman Funeral Home Inc., Hellertown.

CONTRIBUTIONS

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the family to assist with funeral costs.