Police Ask for Help Identifying Retail Theft Suspect

23 seconds ago
by Josh Popichak
Lower Saucon Police

Lower Saucon Township Police are asking for the public’s help identifying a woman who is suspected of stealing merchandise valued at $173 from the Giant Food Store on Rt. 412 last month.

In a post on the department’s Crimewatch site, police said the woman visited the store on Thursday, June 20, at approximately 8 p.m., and left without paying for various items.

Police shared photos of the female suspect and the vehicle she was driving, which was a dark-colored minivan.

Anyone who can identify the woman or has information about her is being asked to submit a tip through Crimewatch or contact Ofc. Richard Chekay at 610-317-6110 or rc*****@lo*****************.org.

Police also just announced the arrest of a Hellertown man who is charged with stealing more than $300 in merchandise from the same Giant store in May.

Lower Saucon Police

Lower Saucon Township Police say the woman pictured in this store security image is suspected of stealing merchandise valued at $173 from the Giant store at 1880 Leithsville Road. (Credit: Crimewatch/Lower Saucon Township Police Department)

