Police Ask for Help Identifying Retail Theft Suspect

Lower Saucon Township Police are asking for the public’s help identifying a woman who is suspected of stealing merchandise valued at $173 from the Giant Food Store on Rt. 412 last month.

In a post on the department’s Crimewatch site, police said the woman visited the store on Thursday, June 20, at approximately 8 p.m., and left without paying for various items.

Police shared photos of the female suspect and the vehicle she was driving, which was a dark-colored minivan.

Anyone who can identify the woman or has information about her is being asked to submit a tip through Crimewatch or contact Ofc. Richard Chekay at 610-317-6110 or rc*****@lo*****************.org.

Police also just announced the arrest of a Hellertown man who is charged with stealing more than $300 in merchandise from the same Giant store in May.