Thomas K. Wargo, 65, of Lower Saucon (Obituary Brought to You by Heintzelman Funeral Home)

Thomas K. Wargo, 65, of Lower Saucon Township, died Thursday, July 4, 2024 at St. Luke’s University Hospital, Bethlehem Campus. Arrangements are by the Heintzelman Funeral Home Inc., Hellertown.

Thomas K. Wargo (1958 – 2024)

Thomas K. Wargo, 65, of Lower Saucon Township, died Thursday, July 4, 2024 at St. Luke’s University Hospital, Bethlehem Campus. He was the husband of Rhonda L. (Murphy) Wargo. Tom was born in Bethlehem on Aug. 18, 1958 to Bernice C. (Smock) Wargo and the late Joseph A. Wargo. He was a self-employed Computer Analyst at Affordable Computer Repair for 25 years until his retirement; a driving school instructor; owner of Eternity Jewelers, Hellertown; and previously a machinist at Mack Truck. Tom enjoyed gardening, cars, scuba diving, skiing and family reunions.

SURVIVORS

In addition to his loving wife of 12 years and his mother, Tom is survived by children: Rocky of Allentown, Jessica (Matt) McDaid of Missoula, Mont.; sister: Susan K. (Jeffrey R.) Seitz of Bethlehem; grandchildren: Magdalena, Elizabeth, Hannah, Lucus and Mason.

SERVICES

Family and friends are invited to his visitation period from 10 to 11 a.m. Tuesday, July 9, 2024 at the Heintzelman Funeral Home Inc., 326 Main St., Hellertown, PA 18055. The visitation period will be followed by the service at 11 a.m. The interment will conclude services at Union Cemetery of Hellertown. A funeral repast will be held at the Carriage House at Heintzelmans immediately following the graveside service. To share an expression of sympathy with this family, please visit Heintzelmancares.com.

CONTRIBUTIONS

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the funeral home to assist with funeral costs.