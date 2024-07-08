Dewey Fire Co. Carnival Returns to Hellertown This Week

Dewey Fire Company is preparing for the return of its Annual Carnival, which will bring summer fun to Hellertown this week.

Dewey Fire Company is preparing for the return of its Annual Carnival, which will bring summer fun to Hellertown this week.

The carnival will be held nightly, Tuesday, July 9 to Saturday, July 13 in Dimmick Park, next to the firehouse on Durham Street.

As always, the carnival will feature rides, games of chance, food vendors and concessions.

The 2024 carnival schedule includes Emergency Services Night Tuesday, Car Show Night on Wednesday and a fireworks show at 10 p.m. Friday.​

Two bands are also scheduled to perform, including Trick Stacy from 7 to 10 p.m. Friday and New Normal from 7 to 10 p.m. Saturday.​

The rain date for the fireworks show is Saturday, July 13 at 10 p.m.​

The 109-year-old carnival helps to raise funds for the all-volunteer fire company.​

More information about it is being shared in updates on the Dewey Fire Co. Annual Carnival Facebook page. Information is also available from Goodtime Amusements, which operates the carnival.



This local news story was reported with generative AI assistance.