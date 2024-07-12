Friday’s Carnival Canceled, Fireworks Postponed

Local residents who were planning to attend the Dewey Fire Co. Carnival in Hellertown Friday night and also looking forward to watching the scheduled fireworks show will have to wait until Saturday for their fun.

Local residents who were planning to attend the Dewey Fire Co. Carnival in Hellertown Friday night and also looking forward to watching the scheduled fireworks show will have to wait until Saturday for their fun.

The fire company announced on Facebook Friday afternoon that the fireworks had been postponed until Saturday at 10 p.m. due to the forecast for soggy weather Friday evening.

It was announced that the carnival would also remain closed Friday night, due to the threat of rain.

Trick Stacy, the band that was scheduled to perform at Friday night’s carnival, will instead play the Dewey Fire Co. banquet hall. Doors will be open at 6 p.m. and all ages will be admitted from 7 to 10 p.m. At 10:30 p.m., The Dres Tres band will perform at an after party in the adjacent bar. The after party will have a $5 cover charge starting at 9 p.m. and is for guests 21 and older.

Saturday is the final night of the five-day carnival, which raises money for the fire company.

The band New Normal is scheduled to play from 7 to 10 p.m. Friday.

The carnival is held in Dimmick Park, next to the fire company on Durham Street in Hellertown.

For further updates, visit and follow the Dewey Fire Co. Annual Carnival Facebook page.