Anthracite Railroad Ramble Set for July 31

A day-long train ride through northeastern Pennsylvania will take visitors back in time on Wednesday, July 31.

Hosted by the National Museum of Industrial History (NMIH) and Reading & Northern Railroad, the Anthracite Railroad Ramble, will depart from a brand new station in Nesquehoning. A 3,900-foot long former Lehigh Valley Railroad tunnel north of Tunkhannock will be traversed, and there will be photo run-bys at locations along the way, with plenty of time for photos after the trip.

The ramble will conclude with a tour of the Reading & Northern Railroad Nesquehoning Campus, which is located on the site of the former KME firetruck factory. The campus is an example of adaptive reuse, as it is now home to a repair shop, offices, training facilities and the Nesquehoning Regional Railroad Station.​

Guests can bring their own lunch or pre-purchase a box lunch to eat on the train. Light snacks and drinks will also be available for sale on the train (cash only). Seating is limited and tickets are expected to sell out. Guests must arrange their own transportation to and from Nesquehoning..

“We are grateful to work with the Reading & Northern Railroad on our annual Anthracite Railroad Ramble,” said NMIH Historian Mike Persa. “The journey, destinations and company aboard will make for a truly unique and memorable experience. Ticket sales will have a lasting impact as the funds raised will go a long way in supporting the Museum’s ongoing mission.”

For more information and to purchase tickets, visit the Eventbrite page for the excursion.

