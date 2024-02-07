Bridget Kidd Joins NMIH Board of Directors

Kidd has served in senior leadership roles at both the Propane Council and the Propane Education & Research Council (PERC), where she is currently Chief Operating Officer. Prior to that, she served in a variety of roles at building-related trade associations, according to her biography shared by museum officials.

Bridget Kidd has been appointed to the National Museum of Industrial History (NMIH) Board of Directors, the Bethlehem-based museum announced Monday.

Kidd has served in senior leadership roles at both the Propane Council and the Propane Education & Research Council (PERC), where she is currently Chief Operating Officer. Prior to that, she served in a variety of roles at building-related trade associations, according to her biography shared by museum officials.

A graduate of Villanova University with a Bachelor of Arts degree in communications, Kidd has a Master’s Degree in Organizational Development and Leadership from Saint Joseph’s University and lives in New Jersey with her family.

The museum said her appointment reflects NMIH’s commitment to expanding its board of directors to support its mission of preserving America’s industrial heritage.

“We are privileged to have Ms. Kidd join our esteemed Board of Directors,” said Interim Executive Director of NMIH Andria Zaia. “Her expertise in non-profit organization management and business strategy will be incredible assets to the staff and the organization.”

Other recent NMIH board appointees include Kathleen Weslock, VP of Human Resources, Ansys; Kenneth J. Rampolla, CEO, Responsive Marketing Inc. and CEO of Lost Tavern Brewery; James Conrad, Director of Distribution Operations, PPL Electric Utilities; and Shelly McWilliams, President, Lehigh Valley Plastics.



A Smithsonian Institution-affiliate, the National Museum of Industrial History is dedicated to preserving America’s industrial heritage. Housed in an 18,000-square-foot, 100-year-old former Bethlehem Steel facility, the Museum is home to exhibits, programs and other resources. Learn more at nmih.org.

This local news story was reported with generative AI assistance.