Enjoy a Romantic Carriage Ride in Bethlehem This Valentine’s Day

Valentine’s Day horse-drawn carriage rides will be offered in historic downtown Bethlehem this year, Historic Bethlehem Museums & Sites has announced.

The rides are the perfect way to enjoy a romantic Valentine’s Day evening in the city and are also available for families celebrating the day. Each carriage seats up to four adults and two children on laps.

On Wednesday, Feb. 14, carriage rides will leave from the Kemerer Museum of Decorative Arts on N. New Street in Bethlehem every 20 minutes between 4 and 8 p.m. Each ride costs $90.

All carriages will have a break from 6 to 6:20 p.m.

The rides are rain or shine. In the event of a rainstorm, all carriages will be covered to protect passengers from the elements.

All ticket purchases are non-refundable and all dates and times are final.

To reserve a horse-drawn carriage ride for Valentine’s Day, or for more information, visit HistoricBethlehem.org.

This local news story was reported with generative AI assistance.