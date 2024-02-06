Women’s Imaging Center Opens at St. Luke’s Easton Campus

Women from the Easton area and beyond can now have two of their most important health screenings performed in their own community.

Est. Read Time: 2 mins

Women from the Easton area and beyond can now have two of their most important health screenings performed in their own community. St. Luke’s Easton Women’s Imaging Center officially opened on Jan. 25, with a ribbon-cutting held before an internal audience of employees and physicians. The first patients were welcomed on Jan. 29.

“We are really excited for the completion of the brand-new Women’s Imaging Center, which has been one of our most requested services,” said Linda Grass, president of St. Luke’s Easton Campus. “This is one of the final projects in our three-year strategic plan to continue expanding services in support of our community.”

The new center is located on the second floor of the hospital, adjacent to the radiology suite. Patients can receive their annual mammogram screening for breast cancer and dexa scans to detect osteoporosis there. As part of St. Luke’s commitment to providing comprehensive and advanced healthcare for women, the new facility is equipped with state-of-the-art technology and staffed by experienced professionals dedicated to delivering high quality care.

Mammography technologist Nicolette Bigley, a 32-year employee of the Easton campus, will be returning to care for patients.

“For the past four years I have had the privilege of working at St. Luke’s Regional Breast Center in Center Valley, but I am thrilled to be coming home to Easton campus and I know our patients will be too,” she said.

“This beautiful center signifies our ongoing efforts to meet the healthcare needs of the community and reinforces our position as a leading provider of women’s health services,” said Michele Brands, Network Director of Women’s Imaging.

To schedule an appointment, call 1-866-STLUKES (785-8537). A physician’s prescription is required for imaging.

Note: This community health news is brought to you in partnership with St. Luke’s University Health Network.