Upper Saucon PD Offers Free Car Seat Checks

Did you know that the Upper Saucon Township Police Department offers free child safety seat checks to help ensure that families are properly transporting their most precious cargo?

This service is available to all residents of Upper Saucon Township from the police department, which has two certified Child Passenger Safety technicians on staff.

On an individual basis, the CPSTs will not only instruct parents and caregivers on the correct way to install their car seat, but also provide educational information about child safety seats.

Police say that all drivers are responsible for properly securing children in an appropriate child restraint system.

Car seat checks are available by appointment only and can be scheduled by calling the Upper Saucon Township Police Department at 610-282-3064.

For more information about the department and other services that are available to residents, visit their Crimewatch site.

