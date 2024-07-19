OASIS Community Center to Celebrate 5-Year Anniversary

OASIS Community Center will celebrate its five-year anniversary with a celebration Friday, July 26 from 12 to 5 p.m.

Located at 3410 Bath Pike in Bethlehem, the center is a resource for Northampton County residents affected by substance-related loss, including family members and friends. It offers programming for residents of all ages.

The event is open to the public, will include a ribbon-cutting ceremony at 12:30 p.m. and will be attended by Northampton County Executive Lamont McClure.

The OASIS Community Center is funded by the County of Northampton Drug & Alcohol Department and the PA Department of Drug & Alcohol Programs (DDAP).

