Pennsylvania Launches Election Security Hotline

If you witness voter intimidation, election fraud or any other issue that concerns Pennsylvania’s electoral process, you can report it by calling the Pennsylvania Department of State (DOS) at 1-877-VOTESPA.

Information about the voter hotline was recently announced by Gov. Josh Shapiro’s office and the DOS as part of the state’s efforts to ensure a safe and secure election process this fall.

The announcement also comes in the wake of the attempted assassination of former President Donald Trump during a campaign rally in Butler, Pa., on July 13.

In addition to calling 1-877-VOTESPA, members of the public can also file election complaints on the Pennsylvania Department of State’s website.

Anyone who believes there is an imminent threat to someone else or that they are in immediate danger should contact law enforcement by calling 911.

“As election season approaches, the Pennsylvania State Police’s top priority is ensuring all residents of Pennsylvania feel safe in their communities,” Pennsylvania State Police Commissioner Col. Christopher Paris said in a statement. “Those working polling stations or canvassing neighborhoods should remain aware of their surroundings, prioritize their well-being and call 911 if in danger.”

The Pennsylvania Emergency Management Agency (PEMA) is also involved in securing elections.

PEMA works closely with other state agencies to ensure that county elections and emergency management officials have open lines of communication and the tools needed to ensure the safe conduct of elections.

This local news story was reported with generative AI assistance.