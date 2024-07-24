Allentown Art Museum to Host Cocktails & Collecting Fundraiser

The Allentown Art Museum will host its signature fall fundraising event, the 2024 Cocktails & Collecting party, on Saturday, Oct. 5 from 6 to 9 p.m.

The event will feature a wide range of activities for guests to enjoy, including food and drink by Karen Hunter, music by DJ Brad and a photographer from Lehigh Valley Style magazine, who will be on hand to capture the outfits and attitudes of attendees in front of their Style Wall.

Attendees will also have the opportunity to meet and purchase work from emerging and established regional artists, including painters, print makers, jewelry makers, ceramicists and more. All proceeds from ticket sales and sponsorships and a portion of art sale proceeds will go towards supporting the museum’s operations.

For more information about the event, including tickets and sponsorships, visit the Allentown Art Museum’s website.

This local news story was reported with generative AI assistance.