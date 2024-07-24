Hellertown Historical Society Offers Tours of 1761 Grist Mill Complex

The Hellertown Historical Society is hosting tours of the 1761 Heller-Wagner Grist Mill Complex on the second and fourth Saturdays of each month through October.

The society recently received a grant to help fund its efforts to have the Grist Mill added to the National Register of Historic Places. A historic bridge that is part of the complex is already listed.

HHS is offering one tour each Saturday at 10 a.m. at the Miller’s House, 150 W. Walnut Street in Hellertown. Visitors will tour the colonial-era Wash House, the Heller-Wagner Grist Mill Museum and the Pole Barn, where 19th and 20th century agricultural, woodworking and blacksmith equipment and tools are on display.​

The tour introduces visitors to nearly three centures of Hellertown history, with a focus on its colonial beginnings and the impacts the Heller family had on the growth of the tiny hamlet they settled in 1742. Museum exhibits interpret aspects of Hellertown’s domestic, social and business life in the 18th, 19th and 20th centuries.​

Tour tickets can be purchased in the Miller’s House gift shop prior to each tour or on Tuesdays and Thursdays from 9:30 to 11:30 a.m. Tickets are $5 for adults and $3 for children ages 5-17. For additional information, call 610-838-1770 Tuesday and Thursday during business hours or email ds*****@hh******.org. For more information about the Hellertown Historical Society, visit HellertownHistoricalSociety.org.

