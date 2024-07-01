Hellertown Historical Society Awarded $10,000 Grant

The Hellertown Historical Society has been awarded a $10,000 grant to help pay for its efforts to have the Heller-Wagner Grist Mill site added to the National Park Service’s National Register of Historic Places.

Est. Read Time: 2 mins

The Hellertown Historical Society has been awarded a $10,000 grant to help pay for its efforts to have the Heller-Wagner Grist Mill site added to the National Park Service’s National Register of Historic Places.

State Sen. Lisa Boscola (D-18) announced the award in a news release Monday, in which she said the 18th century stone landmark would be a worthy addition to the prestigious list of historic treasures.

“The Heller-Wagner Grist Mill has great historical significance and is deserving of being placed on the National Park Service’s National Register of Historic Places,” Boscola said. Puttting it on the register, she added, “will benefit not only the Borough of Hellertown and its business community, but the citizens and businesses throughout the Lehigh Valley and beyond.”​

Hellertown Historical Society president Larry Sutton thanked both Boscola and state Rep. Bob Freeman (D-136) for their assistance in obtaining the grant, which he said will help the society “achieve a years-long dream of recognizing the Heller-Wagner grist mill site as a National Historic site.”​

Sutton said an additional $10,000 HHS needs to fund the cost of putting together a detailed NRHP application will be fundraised. The documentation work to support the application is expected to start in September.​

Keystone Planning Grants are awarded by the Pennsylvania Historical and Museum Commission as part of the Keystone Historic Preservation Grant Program, which provides funding to support projects that identify, preserve, promote and protect historic and archaeological resources in Pennsylvania for both the benefit of the public and the revitalization of communities.​

The funding source for these grants is through the Keystone Recreation, Park & Conservation Fund, which is supported annually from a portion of the state realty transfer tax revenue.

Hellertown borough is already home to one NHRP site; the historic Pony Bridge, which was added to the register in 2023. For more information about the Hellertown Historical Society, or to become a member, visit HellertownHistoricalSociety.org.

This local news story was reported with generative AI assistance.