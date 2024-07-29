DeSales, Univ. of Lucerne Announce New Partnership

The agreement will allow full-time traditional day students from DeSales to study in Lucerne, and students from the university in Switzerland to study in Center Valley starting in the spring of 2025.

DeSales University and the University of Lucerne in Switzerland have signed a new partnership agreement.

The agreement will allow full-time traditional day students from DeSales to study in Lucerne, and students from the university in Switzerland to study in Center Valley starting in the spring of 2025.

The new agreement was announced by DeSales on July 26, after it was signed by DeSales president Father James Greenfield, OSFS’84, Ed. D., and president of the University of Lucerne Bruno Sprecherbach, Ph.D.

According to a news release, the agreement was reached after DeSales students identified Switzerland as a popular potential study abroad destination in a survey conducted during the 2022-2023 academic year.

“I reached out to a number of schools through an association that we’re part of, and the University of Lucerne immediately was interested,” said Brian MacDonald, executive director of international learning at DeSales.

“It’s a similar school in terms of mission and it has similar programs,” he added. “I think it will be a really good partner for us.”

DeSales has international partnerships with other universities, including schools in Japan, Australia and across Europe. It is also in the process of securing agreements with universities in the Netherlands and New Zealand.

This local news story was reported with generative AI assistance.