Volunteers Needed to Help Restore Local Streams

Wildlands Conservancy is seeking volunteers to join its Stream Team, which works to improve the quality of water entering the Lehigh River by restoring streamside areas/riparian buffers throughout the Lehigh Valley.
Volunteers maintain tubes placed over trees to protect them from deer and remove invasive vegetation from along streams. They must be at least 16 years old (or accompanied by a parent or guardian if under 16) and be able to work outside on ground that may be uneven.
Among the upcoming opportunities to get involved are stream restorations that are scheduled for Friday, Aug. 9 at Saucon Park in Bethlehem; Friday, Aug. 16 at Gall Farm Preserve in Plainfield Township; and Friday, Aug. 23 at Trexler Nature Preserve in Schnecksville.
Learn more about upcoming events and register for the Stream Team on the Wildlands Conservancy’s website.
This local news story was reported with generative AI assistance.
