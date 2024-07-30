Guns, Knife Stolen in Milford Township Burglary

Two guns and a bow knife were reported stolen following a burglary at a home in Milford Township, Bucks County, on July 2, Pennsylvania State Police at Dublin said Monday.

In a news release, police said the burglary occurred at a home on Fennel Road and involved the theft of a 12-inch bow knife with a brown handle valued at $100.​

Police said the stolen firearms are a silver, government issue Colt 1911 Mark 4 semiautomatic handgun valued at $1,000 and an Israeli Military Industries (IMI) silver Desert Eagle semiautomatic pistol valued at $1,500.​

Police said the burglary is still under investigation.

This local news story was reported with generative AI assistance.