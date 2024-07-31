Willard “Bill” Berger, 91, formerly of Hellertown, died Wednesday, July 31, 2024 at Northampton Post Acute, Easton. Arrangements are by the Heintzelman Funeral Home Inc., Hellertown.

Est. Read Time: < 1 min

Willard “Bill” Berger (1933 – 2024)

Willard “Bill” Berger, 91, formerly of Hellertown, died Wednesday, July 31, 2024 at Northampton Post Acute, Easton. He was born in Bethlehem on Jan. 18, 1933 to the late Robert and Stella (Keck) Rice. Willard was a graduate of Liberty High School, Bethlehem, where he wrestled and played football. Bill was a laborer at the former Taylor Wharton, Easton, for 12 years until the company closed; at Bethlehem Foundry for six years; and worked as a custodian at St. Mark’s Church, Bethlehem Township, for 20 years, until retiring. He attended St. Mark’s Evangelical Lutheran Church, Bethlehem Township. He enjoyed sports; especially the Dallas Cowboys.

SURVIVORS

He is survived by his children: Michelle V. (Maynard) Gross of Bethlehem, Willard R. (Misty) Berger of Riverview, Fla., Randy M. (Gypsy) Berger of Trexlertown; grandchildren: Brittany, Bryana, Austin, Cole, Bethany, Cierra; great-grandchildren: Blake, Aiden, Melanie, Alara.

SERVICES

Family and friends are invited to his graveside service at 10 a.m. Monday, Aug. 5, 2024 at the Union Cemetery of Hellertown, 85 Main St., Hellertown. To share an expression of sympathy with this family, please visit HeintzelmanCares.com. Arrangements are by the Heintzelman Funeral Home Inc., Hellertown.