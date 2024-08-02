Bethlehem Area Public Library Offers Free Video Game Rentals

The Bethlehem Area Public Library (BAPL) offers free video game rentals to card holders, and staff are spreading the word about them.

The library said Friday that the games offered include games for Nintendo, Switch, Wii, DS, PS4/PS5 and Xbox systems.

“We have a wide selection of games for gamers of all ages,” library staff posted. “All are free to borrow with your library card.”

Among the newer titles that are available are Assasin’s Creed: Mirage, Broforce, College Football 25, Hogwarts Legacy, Mario vs. Donkey Kong, NBA 2K24, Resident Evil 4, Spider-Man 2, Super Mario RPG and System Shock.

To view other titles and learn more, visit BAPL.org.

