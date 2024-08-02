John ‘Jack’ Clowser, 59 (Obituary Brought to You by Heintzelman Funeral Home)

John Joseph Clowser, “Jack,” passed away at his residence in Roswell, Ga., on July 25, 2024. A gathering for friends and family to remember Jack will be held at a future date.

John Joseph “Jack” Clowser (1965 – 2024)

John Joseph Clowser, “Jack,” passed away at his residence in Roswell, Ga., on July 25, 2024. Born in Lakewood, Ohio, on June 17, 1965, he was the youngest child of Thomas D. and Katherine “Kay” (Kirke) Clowser. He was a 1983 graduate of Saucon Valley High School and earned a degree in Management Information Systems from Penn State University. He co-founded Spirit Consulting, a successful national recruiting firm based in Atlanta. He was an avid Nittany Lions football fan and he continued to follow the achievements of the Saucon Valley wrestling team, on which he competed while attending school there. He spent many happy days in Dewey Beach, Del., and never missed a visit to Crossroads in Hellertown when he came back to Pennsylvania.

SURVIVORS

He is survived by his son: Zack; brothers: Kirk (Ann) and David (Brenda); nieces: Skylar Clowser, Stefanie (Ben) Rothbart, Melissa (Logan) Allred, Nicole Potter; and nephew: Kevin (Kacy) Clowser. He was predeceased by his parents and sister Karen.

SERVICES

A gathering for friends and family to remember Jack will be held at a future date.