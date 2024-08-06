Hellertown Library to Host End of Summer Reading Festival

The Hellertown Area Library is hosting an End of Summer Reading Festival on Wednesday, Aug. 14. Children who complete a short survey about their summer will receive 10 tickets for use at the festival.

The event will be held from 5 to 7 p.m. Children can use their tickets to play games and participate in activities such as face painting, crafts and snack time. Additional tickets can be purchased at the event, which is for all ages with adult accompaniment.

In their August newsletter, Hellertown Area Library staff also announced that the library has adjusted Monday hours from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. until further notice. Summer Saturday hours, which are through Aug. 17, are from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m.​

For more information about upcoming events at the library, visit HellertownLibrary.org. The library is located at 409 Constitution Ave., Hellertown, PA.

