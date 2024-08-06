Lehigh Valley Under Heat Advisory Tuesday

A heat advisory has been issued for the Lehigh Valley and surrounding areas Tuesday, with heat indexes expected to reach around 100 degrees, the National Weather Service said in a statement.

High temperatures in the upper 80s combined with humid conditions could endanger people working or spending time outside, the NWS. In order to prevent heat-related illnesses from developing, anyone spending time outdoors should stay hydrated, and take frequent rest breaks in shaded areas or in air conditioning.

At 10 a.m., the temperature at Lehigh Valley International Airport near Allentown was 82 degrees. With a dewpoint of 68 degrees, the heat index was 85.

The advisory is in effect through 10 p.m. Tuesday.

The area is also under a flood watch due to heavy rain that is expected Tuesday evening through Wednesday.

This local news story was reported with generative AI assistance.