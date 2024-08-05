Lehigh Valley Braces for Heavy Rain, Flood Watch Issued

The National Weather Service has issued a flood watch for the Lehigh Valley and surrounding areas, for possible flooding late Tuesday and early Wednesday.

The flood watch was issued Monday as a cold front is expected to approach from the northwest and collide with leftover tropical moisture from Hurricane Debby, triggering heavy downpours across eastern Pennsylvania.

According to a NWS statement, locations within the flood watch zone will receive one to two-and-a-half inches of rain on average, with higher amounts possible.

Low-lying areas, areas along waterways and areas of poor drainage could see flooding.

Residents are being urged to monitor the latest local weather forecasts and be alert for possible flood warnings, which could be issued if flooding is imminent or occurring.

For flood safety tips and other resources, visit the National Weather Service website.

Several outdoor events are expected to take place locally Tuesday evening, including Musikfest in Bethlehem and National Night Out in Lower Saucon Township.

This local news story was reported with generative AI assistance.