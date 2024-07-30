LANTA Releases Musikfest 2024 Transit Map

LANTA and Muskifest have released the LANTA transit map for this year’s festival, which opens with preview night this Thursday, Aug. 1, and will continue through Sunday, Aug. 11.

The map shows the routes for three LANTA-operated shuttle lines, including its new Gold line, within the Musikfest zones on the city’s north and south sides. It also includes the Levy Bus-operated Purple line and fare information for those shuttle riders. Rides on the LANTA EBS Rapid Transit Blue and Green lines, plus the event-only Gold line, are free thanks to sponsorship by the Bethlehem Parking Authority and the City of Bethlehem.

For more information about public transportation and parking options for Musikfest 2024, scan the QR code or visit LANTAbus.com/EBS-Bethlehem.

For more information about the festival, including performance schedules, visit Musikfest.org.