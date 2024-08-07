New Bethany’s Souper Day Returns for 33rd Year

On Friday, Sept. 13, New Bethany will hold its 33rd annual Souper Day at ArtsQuest in Bethlehem. The event will support the nonprofit’s efforts to serve those affected by housing, food insecurity and poverty in the region.

“We are so thrilled to bring Souper Day back for the 33rd year,” said New Bethany’s Executive Director, Marc Rittle in a news release. “This is an annual gathering of hope and support. We believe attendees will gain a unique perspective on how a community comes together to address poverty, hunger and homelessness.”​

Kelly A. Chando, CFRE, director of development at St. Luke’s University Health Network, will serve as the event’s emcee.​

Attendees will hear from New Bethany’s clients and staff about the organization’s recent progress as well as its goals for the year ahead. ​

This year’s event will also feature a community conversation with New Bethany board members, including Dr. Jack Silva, superintendent of schools at the Bethlehem Area School District; Michelle Kott, chief of police at the Bethlehem Police Department; Rachel Leon, member of the Bethlehem City Council; and Hector Gonzales, an employee of Just Born Quality Confections and a former resident of New Bethany.​

Katarah Jordan, CEO of the Boys and Girls Club of Allentown, will serve as the panel’s moderator.​

Registration for Souper Day is required by Aug. 30. For more information, sponsorship opportunities and event registration, visit NewBethany.org/event/souperday/.



This local news story was reported with generative AI assistance.