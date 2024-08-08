Dorothy M. (Wert) Tomlinson, 97, Formerly of Center Valley (Obituary Brought to You by Heintzelman Funeral Home)

Dorothy M. (Wert) Tomlinson, 97, formerly of Center Valley and Hellertown, died Tuesday, Aug. 6, 2024 at Luther Crest, Allentown. Arrangements are by the Heintzelman Funeral Home Inc., Hellertown, Pa.

Dorothy M. (Wert) Tomlinson, 97, formerly of Center Valley and Hellertown, died Tuesday, Aug. 6, 2024 at Luther Crest, Allentown. She was the wife of the late Rev. John Worthington Tomlinson Jr., who died April 24, 2023. Dorothy was born in Spinnerstown on March 8, 1927 to the late Charles A. and Violet M. (Freed) Wert. She worked as a Special Sewing Machine Operator for 19¾ years for the former H&F, Perkasie, and had also worked at a roadside fruit stand in New Ringgold, Boscov’s in Wilkes-Barre and Lutheran Brotherhood, Hellertown. Dorothy was a past member of Peace Lutheran Church, Perkasie; Redeemer Lutheran Church, Allentown; and Friedens Evangelical Lutheran Church, Center Valley. She was a member of St. Mark Lutheran Church, Allentown. She chaired the Social Ministry for 17 years; taught Sunday School, the 1st and 2nd year Catechism for 15 years, and Bible School; assisted in the formation of the Food Bank and Soup Kitchen at Friedens Evangelical Lutheran Church in Center Valley; volunteered for the Literacy Council in Allentown; and was past Congregational Contact Person for Lutheran Brotherhood.

SURVIVORS

Dorothy is survived by her daughters: Bonnie L., wife of Dennis Corona of Bethlehem, Gini (Jerry) Faust of New Ringgold; 4 grandchildren; 9 great-grandchildren. She was predeceased by siblings: Charles A., Richard A., Nelson M. Wert, Kathryn R. Quinn; and a grandson: Rob Eckroth.

SERVICES

Family and friends are invited to Dorothy’s visitation on Monday, Aug. 12, 2024 from 10 to 11 a.m. at the Heintzelman Funeral Home Inc., 326 Main St., Hellertown. The visitation period will be followed by the service at 11 a.m. A funeral repast will be held at the Carriage House at Heintzelmans after the funeral service. The interment will conclude services at Tohickon Union Cemetery. Online expressions of sympathy can be shared at HeintzelmanCares.com.

CONTRIBUTIONS

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions in Dorothy’s name may be made to St. Luke’s Hospice, 240 Union Station Plaza, Bethlehem, PA 18015 and/or St. Mark Lutheran Church, 201 E. Juniata St., Allentown, PA 18103.