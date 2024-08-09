Palmer Township Police Welcome New Officer

The Palmer Township Police Department has a new officer among its ranks. Ofc. Cosimo Daiello took the department’s oath of office at this week’s Board of Supervisors meeting.

Est. Read Time: < 1 min

The Palmer Township Police Department has a new officer among its ranks. Ofc. Cosimo Daiello took the department’s oath of office at this week’s Board of Supervisors meeting.

Daiello’s father, retired Palmer Township police officer Dave Daiello, was on hand to help pin his son’s badge on.

According to a post on the department’s Crimewatch website, Daiello’s badge number is 2717, which is the same number his father wore.

“The newest Officer Daiello was issued his father’s badge number, 2717, and shall continue the Daiello Legacy in the Palmer Township Police Department,” the department noted in a post on its Crimewatch site.

This local news story was reported with generative AI assistance.