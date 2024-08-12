LCCC Launches New Quickstart Program for Skill-Oriented Degrees

Lehigh Carbon Community College is launching a Quickstart program this fall to help students who are interested in pursuing a degree in HVACR, Teacher Education, Visual Arts, Business, Electrical Technology or Health Care and want to earn work credentials quickly.

The new program combines academic and technical education courses to help students develop or improve skills in their current or potential jobs, and continue their studies towards a degree completion and professional development opportunities.

The Quickstart program is available for full-time students and can be completed in one or two semesters. Students can choose to take classes at the main campus in Schnecksville, LCCC’s satellite sites in Allentown and Tamaqua or online. Both daytime and evening courses are offered, and fall classes begin Monday, Aug. 26.

For more information on the Quickstart program, visit the LCCC website or contact the Admissions Office at 610-799-1575 or Ad********@LC**.edu.

