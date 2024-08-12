Virginia M. (Carisio) Pastir, 94, of Hellertown (Obituary Brought to You by Heintzelman Funeral Home)

Est. Read Time: 2 mins

Virginia M. (Carisio) Pastir (1930 – 2024)

Virginia M. (Carisio) Pastir, 94, of Hellertown, died Sunday, Aug. 11, 2024 at St. Luke’s University Hospital, Bethlehem. She was the wife of the late Edward P. Pastir, who died June 30, 2022. Virginia was born in Bethlehem on Jan. 16, 1930 to the late Justino and Maria Zita (DiMasi) Carisio. She was a Registered Nurse at St. Luke’s Hospital, Fountain Hill, for 10 years and previously at Miller Memorial Blood Center for 20 years until retiring. Virginia was a member of St. Theresa of the Child Jesus Roman Catholic Church, Hellertown, and the Hellertown Women’s Club. She enjoyed crafts, especially knitting, crocheting and sewing.

SURVIVORS

Virginia is survived by her children: Mary A. of Hellertown, Edward “Ted” (Gwen) of Bethlehem, Elizabeth “Beth” (Anthony) Devlin of Holland; grandchildren: Sophie, Lydia, Ava, Nick. She was predeceased by siblings: Josephine, Connie, Justin, Florence.

SERVICES

Family and friends are invited to her visitation period from 8:30 to 9:30 a.m. Friday, Aug. 16, 2024 at the Heintzelman Funeral Home Inc., 326 Main St., Hellertown. The visitation period will be followed by a Mass of Christian Burial at 10 a.m. at the church, 1408 Easton Road, Hellertown. The interment will conclude services at Union Cemetery of Hellertown. A funeral repast will be held at the Carriage House at Heintzelmans immediately following the graveside service. To share an expression of sympathy with this family, please visit HeintzelmanCares.com.

CONTRIBUTIONS

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions in Virginia’s name may be made to your local humane society.