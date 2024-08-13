Lehigh Valley Pride Festival Returns to Bethlehem This Sunday

A local nonprofit organization serving LGBTQ+ individuals, the Bradbury-Sullivan LGBT Community Center will host its annual Lehigh Valley Pride festival Sunday, Aug. 18, from 2 to 7 p.m., rain or shine, at Bethlehem’s SteelStacks.

A local nonprofit organization serving LGBTQ+ individuals, the Allentown-based Bradbury-Sullivan LGBT Community Center will host its annual Lehigh Valley Pride festival Sunday, Aug. 18, from 2 to 7 p.m., rain or shine, at Bethlehem’s SteelStacks. Billed as the Lehigh Valley’s largest annual pride event, the festival is expected to draw thousands and will feature live performances by musicians and drag queens, dedicated spaces for children and teens and more.

The performer lineup for this year’s Pride festival includes Elektra Fearce St. James – Drag; DJ Brad Scott – DJ Set; DJ Deluxx – DJ Set; Chi Chi M. – Vogue Dance Workshop; MC Boom Boom; Carla Gamble – Featured Pride Artist; and the Philadelphia Freedom Band.​

The event will also feature hundreds of vendors, sponsors, community organizations and artists.​

The 2024 Lehigh Valley Pride festival will include accessibility features such as free entry, ASL interpreters, ADA restrooms, large-print Pride guides, alcohol-free experiences, air conditioned spaces, accessible seating for those with disabilities, an indoor sensory-friendly area, a spirituality space and reserved parking areas.​

For more information, visit the Bradbury-Sullivan LGBT Community Center website.



This local news story was reported with generative AI assistance.