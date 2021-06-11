No Rain Date No Rain Date, Ep. 58: Preserving Lehigh Valley's LGBTQ History Play Episode Pause Episode Mute/Unmute Episode Rewind 10 Seconds 1x Fast Forward 30 seconds 00:00 / 00:56:51 Share Share Link Embed

Welcome to Episode 58 of No Rain Date, your weekly local news podcast featuring exclusive interviews with people making a difference in the Lehigh Valley and beyond.

On this episode we’re happy to welcome Archivist Kristen Leipert and Pride Programs Manager Ariel Torres of the Bradbury-Sullivan LGBT Community Center to discuss the Stonewall Memories Project. The Stonewall Memories Project is an effort that is currently under way to preserve nearly 50 years of memories and memorabilia associated with the Stonewall, a landmark gay bar and nightclub in Allentown that closed in May. More than a gathering place for Lehigh Valley residents, the Stonewall was a haven during an era when many members of the local LGBTQ community were marginalized and faced both real and perceived discrimination. Kristen and Ariel–who performed at the Stonewall as Elektra Fearce St. James–share some of the stories they are hearing as they work to preserve the memories of club-goers and performers, both for future generations and as part of a planned exhibit. Note: In the interim between our recording of this interview and its upload it was announced that an Allentown nightclub owner has purchased the Stonewall and plans to revive it as an LGBTQ venue. As always, Josh has a roundup of all the latest local news stories.

No Rain Date is conveniently available for listening and download on iTunes, Spotify, iHeartRadio, Amazon Music, Stitcher, Deezer, Tunein, Pocket Casts, Google Podcasts and other apps, in addition to Saucon Source. To learn more about the podcast, suggest an interview subject or share feedback, please email josh@sauconsource.com. No Rain Date is produced each week by Jonny Hart and is a production of Saucon Source LLC.

Love No Rain Date? You can help support it by making a voluntary contribution and becoming a Saucon Source member today. Learn more here. And don’t forget to sign up for the Saucon Source newsletter. Enjoy the convenience of having the latest news delivered to your inbox every Monday, Wednesday and Friday, as well as peace of mind from knowing you’ll never miss another headline. Subscribe to our newsletter here.