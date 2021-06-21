No Rain Date No Rain Date, Ep. 59: Cleaning Up With Hippie Momma Soap Company Play Episode Pause Episode Mute/Unmute Episode Rewind 10 Seconds 1x Fast Forward 30 seconds 00:00 / 01:02:58 Share Share Link Embed

Welcome to Episode 59 of No Rain Date, your weekly local news podcast featuring exclusive interviews with people making a difference in the Lehigh Valley and beyond.

On this episode we’re happy to welcome Hippie Momma Soap Company founder, owner and local goddess of cleanliness Sarah King. Sarah explains how she successfully turned her passion for soap-making into a full-fledged cottage industry, which culminated with a ribbon-cutting for her business in October 2020. Hippie Momma Soap Company is located in Lower Saucon Township and now boasts a product line that in addition to hand-crafted soaps includes scrubs, lotions, bath salts, pillow sprays and much more. Hippie Momma also helps guys clean up with a variety of scents especially suited for men–and Hippie Dad approved! Sarah is currently expanding her knowledge of aromatherapy and she shares information about its remarkable history and healing properties. Hippie Momma’s plans include bringing healing scents to hospice patients and others who will benefit from aromatherapy. As always, Josh has a roundup of all the latest local news in case you missed it during the week.

No Rain Date is produced each week by Jonny Hart and is a production of Saucon Source LLC.

