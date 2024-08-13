Community Family

Saucon Valley Man Becomes Lions’ District Governor

8 seconds ago
by Saucon Source
The Saucon Valley Lions recently participated in a historic event that was a great success. The club's Banner Exchange took place on Thursday, July 25 at the Carriage House at Heintzelmans in Hellertown.

Lion Scott Lohman of the Saucon Valley Lions club speaks at the July 25 banner exchange ceremony at the Carriage House at Heintzelmans in Hellertown. Lohman is the first Saucon Valley Lion to serve as district governor. (Contributed photo)

Lion Ray Campbell was presented with the District Service Award by immediate past district governor Denise Shaffer. (Contributed photo)

The Saucon Valley Lions recently hosted an important event that was a great success; a Banner Exchange which took place on Thursday, July 25 at the Carriage House at Heintzelmans in Hellertown.

Over 70 members of various Lions clubs in District 14-K and their friends and significant others attended to honor their new district governor, Lion Scott Lohman, and to pass the District Banner from the Whitehall Lions to the Saucon Valley Lions.

Another event highlight was a presentation by immediate past district governor Denise Shaffer of the District Service Award to Lion Ray Campbell.

Food for the event was provided by Brooklyn’s Catering.

For more photos from the event, visit the Saucon Valley Lions Facebook page.

The information and photos in this story were submitted to Saucon Source by Lion Bruce Browne. To share a community update, email jo**@sa**********.com.

