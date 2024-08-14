Allentown Art Museum to Host Women’s Exhibition Artists

This weekend the Allentown Art Museum will host eight female artists from Pennsylvania and New York whose work will be displayed as part of the museum’s Art Craving Women’s Exhibition.

The weekend’s festivities will kick off on Friday, Aug. 16 at 1 p.m. with a curated tour of contemporary art from the museum’s permanent collection. The tour will include Girl Balancing Knowledge III (2017) by Yinka Shonibare CBE and Blame the Mountains III by Kay WalkingStick and Expander. After the tour, there will be a meet and greet with some of the female artists in the museum’s Community Gallery.

On Saturday, Aug. 17, at 12:30 p.m., the museum will host a waterfall painting workshop in English and Spanish with artist Jacy Rodriguez. On Sunday, Aug. 18, the museum will host a closing reception for the Art Craving Women’s Exhibition from noon to 4 p.m. The event will include a performance by Jacy Rodriguez, a motivational address by life coach Lisa MacDonald and music by DJ Baby J.

This local news story was reported with generative AI assistance.