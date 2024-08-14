Catherine W. Felix, 65, of Lower Saucon (Obituary Brought to You by Heintzelman Funeral Home)

Catherine W. Felix, 65, of Lower Saucon Township, died Friday at her home. Arrangements are by the Heintzelman Funeral Home Inc., Hellertown.

Est. Read Time: < 1 min

Catherine W. Felix (1959 – 2024)

Catherine W. Felix, 65, of Lower Saucon Township, died Friday at her home. She was the wife of Jeffrey R. Felix. Cathie was born in Darby on May 2, 1959 to the late Edward and Mary Jane (Sugg) Welch. She was a Project Manager at Teva Pharmaceuticals, Sellersville, for 28 years. She attended First United Church of Christ, Quakertown. She enjoyed camping at Appalachian, cars and loved animals, especially dogs.

SURVIVORS

Cathie is survived by her loving husband of 22 years; children: Spencer J. (Kelly) of Riegelsville, Lauren E. Felix of Macungie; sisters: Pamela J. (David) of Havertown, Patricia K. Welch of Aston, Eileen M. Welch of Upper Darby; granddaughters: Nora and Amelia; nieces and nephews.

SERVICES

Family and friends are invited to her calling period from 11 a.m. to 12 noon Friday, Aug. 23, 2024 at the Heintzelman Funeral Home Inc., 326 Main St., Hellertown. The calling period will be followed by the service at 12 noon. A funeral repast will be held at the Carriage House at Heintzelmans immediately following the service. To share an expression of sympathy with this family, please visit HeintzelmanCares.com.

CONTRIBUTIONS

In lieu of flowers, memorials in Catherine’s name may be made to Last Chance Ranch, 9 Beck Road, Quakertown, PA 18951.